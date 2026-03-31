Bachatt raises $12 million led by Accel for AI expansion
Business
Wealth management startup Bachatt just raised $12 million, led by Accel, with Lightspeed and InfoEdge Ventures joining in.
The goal? To expand their platform and roll out smarter, AI-driven wealth and credit solutions.
Bachatt offers daily savings for merchants
Bachatt is all about making money management easier for shops, jewelers, and dealerships. They offer daily savings linked to mutual funds and digital gold, already clocking more than two million mutual fund transactions.
Founder Anugrah Jain says new AI features are coming soon to help tailor financial advice based on market trends.
As Accel's Pratik Agarwal puts it, Bachatt's focus on self-employed folks could make innovative finance tools way more accessible.