Bachatt raises $12 million led by Accel for AI expansion

Bachatt offers daily savings for merchants

Bachatt is all about making money management easier for shops, jewelers, and dealerships. They offer daily savings linked to mutual funds and digital gold, already clocking more than two million mutual fund transactions.

Founder Anugrah Jain says new AI features are coming soon to help tailor financial advice based on market trends.

As Accel's Pratik Agarwal puts it, Bachatt's focus on self-employed folks could make innovative finance tools way more accessible.