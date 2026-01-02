Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin files for Hong Kong IPO Business Jan 02, 2026

Kunlunxin, Baidu's AI chip arm, just quietly filed to go public in Hong Kong.

The paperwork went in on January 1, and if all goes to plan, the listing will wrap up by early 2027.

This is a big step as Baidu moves to spin Kunlunxin off as a separately listed subsidiary.