Baiju Bhatt's Cowboy Space raises $275 million for orbital data centers
Cowboy Space, started by Robinhood co-founder Baiju Bhatt, just scored $275 million in fresh funding led by Index Ventures.
The company's big idea? Building rockets that send entire data centers into space.
They originally focused on space solar energy, but pivoted to orbital AI computing after finding insufficient launch capacity among available launch providers.
Packing data centers into 2nd stage
Instead of launching regular satellites, Cowboy Space wants to pack data centers (think 800 GPUs and 1 megawatt of power) right into the rocket's second stage.
This move could make things cheaper and simpler.
To pull it off, they're building their own rocket engine and have recruited a former Blue Origin propulsion engineer and a former SpaceX launch director.
Bhatt expects their first rocket launch before the end of 2028, aiming to shake up how we handle big data in space.