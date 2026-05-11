Baiju Bhatt's Cowboy Space raises $275 million for orbital data centers

Packing data centers into 2nd stage

Instead of launching regular satellites, Cowboy Space wants to pack data centers (think 800 GPUs and 1 megawatt of power) right into the rocket's second stage.

This move could make things cheaper and simpler.

To pull it off, they're building their own rocket engine and have recruited a former Blue Origin propulsion engineer and a former SpaceX launch director.

Bhatt expects their first rocket launch before the end of 2028, aiming to shake up how we handle big data in space.