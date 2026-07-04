Bain & Company: Indian VCs prioritize profitable startups in 2026
Big changes are coming to India's venture capital scene: in 2026, investors will be all about startups that actually make money and show real profits, says Bain & Company.
Instead of just chasing growth, VCs now want companies with strong business models, steady revenues, and clear plans for making cash.
It's all about building sustainable businesses and smart exits.
Deal making stays steady in India
Bain also expects deal-making to stay steady, with IPOs and secondary sales staying important for proven startups.
Sectors like quick commerce are attracting funding for things like dark stores and delivery networks, while clean energy keeps growing thanks to cheaper tech and green financing.
Plus, India's strong economy (with a projected 7.5% GDP growth) is helping keep the funding vibe positive, even as global challenges linger in the background.