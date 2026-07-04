Bain & Company: Indian VCs prioritize profitable startups in 2026 Business Jul 04, 2026

Big changes are coming to India's venture capital scene: in 2026, investors will be all about startups that actually make money and show real profits, says Bain & Company.

Instead of just chasing growth, VCs now want companies with strong business models, steady revenues, and clear plans for making cash.

It's all about building sustainable businesses and smart exits.