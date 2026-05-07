Bain: India to boost AI and data spending by 2026

Indian tech budgets now 50%-60% capex

Indian companies are putting more money into long-term investments—about 50% to 60% of their tech budgets go to capital expenses like new platforms and infrastructure (much higher than the global norm).

But it's not all smooth sailing: 72% of CIOs say old legacy systems are slowing down digital transformation, plus there are skill gaps and worries about ROI.

Bain suggests a "future-back" approach—rethinking how businesses work could boost EBITDA by 15%-20%.