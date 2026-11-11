Baird cuts NVIDIA target to $200 and downgrades to neutral

Baird thinks AI spending by big tech companies could slow down to 40% growth or less, and 10-30% of channel orders could face pre-emptive cuts.

Even with the downgrade, NVIDIA's stock bounced back a bit, up nearly 4% in premarket trading after an earlier dip.

Investors are still anxious about how long the AI boom can last and what US midterm elections could mean for future data centers.

All eyes are now on NVIDIA's earnings report coming November 17.