Why this $4B fund manager is betting on insurance stocks
What's the story
Bajaj Asset Management Limited, a mutual fund house with ₹39,660 crore ($4.1 billion) in assets under management as of August, is changing its investment strategy in light of rising crude prices and interest rates. Nimesh Chandan, the firm's Chief Investment Officer, said that the crude oil market is now factoring in longer conflicts, which could lead to higher crude prices and interest rates. Despite the market's current downturn, Bajaj Asset Management is sticking with its investment in insurance stocks.
Strategic shift
Bajaj AMC's plans
This is a major departure from the widespread sell-off prompted by sweeping regulatory changes suggested by the market regulator.
Chandan believes that large companies with diversified channels and products will actually benefit from these changes.
He said, "For example, instead of push, there could be a pull demand coming for term products; unit-linked insurance products (ULIPs) may continue to do well."
AI focus
Focus on artificial intelligence since 2023
Bajaj Asset Management has also identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a key theme since 2023.
The firm has invested in sectors such as power equipment, wires and cables, transformers, renewable energy, and commodities like copper and silver that are likely to benefit from the growth of AI infrastructure.
Recently, it has shifted its focus toward companies leveraging AI for productivity gains, margin improvements, and market share expansion.