Bajaj Auto appoints Rakesh Sharma joint MD pending shareholder nod
Business
Bajaj Auto is moving Rakesh Sharma up from executive director to joint managing director starting June 1, 2026.
The board just signed off on the decision, and now it is waiting for a final nod from shareholders.
Sharma's new term will run until March 2029.
Rakesh Sharma heads Digital IT Legal
Along with his current role, Sharma will now also lead the Digital and IT and Legal teams: key areas as Bajaj Auto pushes its digital plans forward.
Having joined in 2007, he has played a huge part in taking Bajaj global and shaping its growth over nearly two decades at the company.