Bajaj Auto Chakan workers stage hunger strike over wage talks
Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant workers held a one-day hunger strike today, frustrated by wage negotiations that have dragged on since July.
The union and management are at a standstill over pay hikes and leave entitlements, with the company rejecting key demands but saying it's still open to further talks.
Bajaj Auto union demands retroactive pay
The union wants wage hikes backdated to July 1, 2026, extra financial perks, and 42 days of leave like other staff.
Bajaj Auto isn't agreeing to retroactive pay or more leave, pointing to different job roles and operational needs.
Management has offered a new wage package in line with market trends and says it's willing to keep negotiating, and could approach the statutory conciliation process if negotiations fail to progress.