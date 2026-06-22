Bajaj Auto launches largest ever ₹12,000 per share buyback

Shareholders up to ₹200,000 reserved 15%

If you own shares worth up to ₹200,000, there's a reserved chunk for you: 15% of the total buyback (around ₹844.92 crore).

Analysts say almost all small shareholders who tender their shares will get accepted, with potential returns around 10.6%.

Experts suggest existing investors should take part, but new folks might want to look at Bajaj Auto's fundamentals instead of chasing the buyback.

Bajaj Auto shares have gained 22% over the past one year.