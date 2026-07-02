Bajaj Auto launches ₹12,000 buyback July 1-7 amid tax change
Bajaj Auto is rolling out a huge share buyback this week, offering to buy back shares at ₹12,000 each, which is way above the current market price.
The window runs from July 1 to July 7, 2026.
But before you jump in, keep in mind that a new tax rule kicked in this April that changes how your profits from the buyback will be taxed.
Capital gains tax applies to buyback
Now, any gains you make from selling your shares back to Bajaj Auto will be taxed as capital gains, not as dividends like before.
For most investors (nonpromoters), regular tax rates apply; promoters might face extra taxes.
Also, not every share tendered is guaranteed to be bought back; it depends on the acceptance ratio.
Make sure you keep all your transaction documents handy for filing your income tax return accurately.