Bajaj Auto launches ₹12,000 buyback July 1-7 amid tax change Business Jul 02, 2026

Bajaj Auto is rolling out a huge share buyback this week, offering to buy back shares at ₹12,000 each, which is way above the current market price.

The window runs from July 1 to July 7, 2026.

But before you jump in, keep in mind that a new tax rule kicked in this April that changes how your profits from the buyback will be taxed.