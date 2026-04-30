Bajaj Auto may consider buyback at May 6 meeting
Business
Bajaj Auto is thinking about a share buyback at its board meeting on May 6, 2026, the first time in nearly two years.
The last buyback was at ₹10,000 per share back in March 2024.
Just the news has already lifted the stock nearly 3% today, and it's up 10% over the past month as investors get excited.
BofA upgrades Bajaj Auto to Buy
Analysts are feeling good about Bajaj Auto right now: BofA Securities just upgraded it to a "Buy" with a target of ₹10,700, pointing to reasonable valuations, better pricing discipline, and export and foreign exchange tailwinds.
Domestic three-wheeler sales jumped 25% year-over-year in February, helping drive overall growth this year.
Out of 46 analysts watching the company, most recommend buying or holding onto shares.