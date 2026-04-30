Bajaj Auto may consider buyback at May 6 meeting Business Apr 30, 2026

Bajaj Auto is thinking about a share buyback at its board meeting on May 6, 2026, the first time in nearly two years.

The last buyback was at ₹10,000 per share back in March 2024.

Just the news has already lifted the stock nearly 3% today, and it's up 10% over the past month as investors get excited.