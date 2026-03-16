Bajaj Auto may shift EV production to Uttarakhand
Bajaj Auto might shift its electric vehicle (EV) production from Maharashtra to Uttarakhand after a dispute with the Maharashtra government over ₹75 crore in unpaid subsidies and new restrictions on auto-rickshaw permits.
Right now, Bajaj has invested about ₹750 crore in its Pune EV plant, which is a major hub for its Chetak electric vehicles.
Impact on Maharashtra's auto scene
If Bajaj moves future EV projects to its Pantnagar facility in Uttarakhand, it could shake up Maharashtra's auto scene, especially since Bajaj currently holds an 87% share of the state's three-wheeler market.
Analysts say the permit rules could affect roughly 15-17% of Bajaj's domestic ICE three-wheeler volumes (about 15% of its overall three-wheeler sales).
Meanwhile, other states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are trying to woo Bajaj for fresh investments, while Maharashtra officials say they're working hard to keep the company around.