Bajaj Auto slips after setting record date for ₹5,632.8cr buyback Business Jun 24, 2026

Bajaj Auto's stock slipped about 3% on Wednesday, right as the company set the record date for its massive ₹5,632.8 crore buyback.

It's offering to buy back nearly 47 lakh shares at ₹12,000 each, well above market price.

If you held shares on June 23, you can join in from July 1-7.

This is its biggest buyback ever and was first announced in May.