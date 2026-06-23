Bajaj Capital appoints Jai Bajaj as MD and CEO
Business
Bajaj Capital just announced Jai Bajaj as its new managing director and CEO, taking over from Rajiv Bajaj.
This move is part of their plan to boost wealth management, expand financial services, and ramp up digital transformation.
Jai Bajaj to expand product lineup
Jai Bajaj will focus on growing the company's product lineup and reaching more customers.
He is expected to lead the company's growth and innovation efforts.
The company believes he'll help them hit their big goals in a fast-changing investment landscape.