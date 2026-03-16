Bajaj Electricals buys Morphy Richards for ₹141.4cr Business Mar 16, 2026

Bajaj Electricals is now the official owner of Morphy Richards in India and nearby countries, after signing a ₹141.4 crore deal.

This means they now control the brand's trademarks, websites, and social media in places like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The payment will be made in three parts over the next couple of years.