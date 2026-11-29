Bajaj Energy CEO Narender Wadhwa says AI reduces power outages
Narender Wadhwa, CEO of Bajaj Energy, says artificial intelligence is set to make power plants smarter and more reliable.
At the Firstpost Sustainability Conclave, he shared how AI can spot equipment issues early, like using smart cameras to catch faults in transmission lines before they cause problems.
The goal? Fewer outages and smoother operations.
AI optimizes inventory and operator performance
Wadhwa also pointed out that AI helps power companies keep track of inventory and supplies so they don't overstock or run short.
Plus, by comparing operator performance across shifts with AI tools, plants can boost efficiency and cut costs.
In his words, AI can help make power plants more efficient, responsive, and cost-effective.