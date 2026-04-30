Bajaj Finance crosses ₹5tn AUM while net profit jumps 22%
Business
Bajaj Finance just crossed the ₹5 trillion mark in assets under management, a big milestone for the company.
Thanks to a 22% jump in net profit and a 20% rise in net interest income year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4FY26, March 2026), its shares climbed nearly 1.5% on April 30, even as the Nifty 50 slipped.
Bajaj Finance targets 22-24% AUM growth
The company's aiming even higher, expecting its assets to grow another 22% to 24% in FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27).
It's betting big on MSME, gold loans, and using AI to boost efficiency and keep costs down.
Management also sees credit costs dropping further as things get smoother for MSMEs, so it's feeling pretty upbeat about the future.