Bajaj Finance crosses ₹5tn AUM while net profit jumps 22%

Bajaj Finance targets 22-24% AUM growth

The company's aiming even higher, expecting its assets to grow another 22% to 24% in FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27).

It's betting big on MSME, gold loans, and using AI to boost efficiency and keep costs down.

Management also sees credit costs dropping further as things get smoother for MSMEs, so it's feeling pretty upbeat about the future.