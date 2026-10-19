Bajaj Finance's Q2 net profit jumps 29% to ₹6,266cr

Bajaj Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on borrowings, also saw a significant increase of 24% to ₹13,335 crore.

This is a clear indicator of the company's strong financial performance in the second quarter of FY27.

The growth was supported by robust demand for consumer financing, along with sustained borrowing by small businesses and growing demand for gold loans and housing finance, across non-bank lenders.