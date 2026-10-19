Bajaj Finance's Q2 net profit jumps 29% to ₹6,266cr
What's the story
Bajaj Finance has reported a whopping 29% jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company's net profit stood at ₹6,266 crore as compared to ₹4,875 crore in the same period last year. The growth was mainly driven by an expansion in its loan book and a robust demand for consumer financing.
Financial growth
Net interest income surges by 24%
Bajaj Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on borrowings, also saw a significant increase of 24% to ₹13,335 crore.
This is a clear indicator of the company's strong financial performance in the second quarter of FY27.
The growth was supported by robust demand for consumer financing, along with sustained borrowing by small businesses and growing demand for gold loans and housing finance, across non-bank lenders.
Expansion
Bajaj Finance books over 13 million new loans in Q2
Bajaj Finance booked 13.45 million new loans in Q2 FY27, up from 12.17 million in Q2 FY26, marking an 11% growth.
The company's customer franchise also witnessed a massive jump of 16%, growing from 110.64 million on September 30, 2025 to a whopping 128.85 million on September 30 this year.
This clearly shows the company's expanding reach and popularity among consumers.
Financial metrics
AUM grows by an impressive 26%
Bajaj Finance's assets under management (AUM) also grew by an impressive 26% to ₹5,84,624 crore as of September 30 this year.
The company reported a growth of ₹37,680 crore in AUM during Q2 FY27.
Its net total income also increased by 23% in Q2 FY27 to ₹15,974 crore from ₹12,982 crore in Q2 FY26.
Risk management
Loan losses and provisions decline by 12%
Bajaj Finance reported loan losses and provisions of ₹2,166 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to ₹2,080 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company also made a prudent management and macro-economic provision of ₹337 crore during this period.
Excluding this provision, loan losses and provisions stood at ₹1,829 crore, a 12% decline compared to Q2 FY26, showing effective risk management by the company.