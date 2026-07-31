Bajaj Finance shares surge 8.32% as market value tops ₹7.1L/cr
Business
Bajaj Finance shares shot up 8.32% on Friday, closing at ₹1,141.2, their biggest single-day gain in four years.
This rally added ₹52,889.5 crore to investor wealth and pushed the company's market value past ₹7.1 lakh crore, making it India's seventh most valuable listed firm after giants like Reliance and HDFC Bank.
Bajaj Finance Q1 profit 27% loan₹1L/cr
The jump came after Bajaj Finance posted strong first-quarter results for fiscal 2027: net profit rose 27% year over year to ₹5,986 crore, and assets under management grew 23% to over ₹4 lakh crore.
Vice Chairman and CEO Rajeev Jain also announced plans to expand the loan book by another ₹1 lakh crore by March 2027.