Bajaj Finance to raise ₹11,700cr via QIP to fund expansion
Bajaj Finance is gearing up to raise ₹11,700 crore by selling shares to big investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
This move is all about boosting its funds so the company can keep expanding.
Shares might be offered at a small discount, and Bajaj Finance stock ticked up 0.7% on Wednesday.
Bajaj Finance plans ₹17,500cr raise
This QIP is just one piece of Bajaj Finance's bigger plan to raise ₹17,500 crore in total, which also includes a recent ₹5,800 crore warrant issue to its promoter, Bajaj Finserv.
All this fresh capital will help fuel the company's rapid lending growth and ambitious goals for FY27, including aiming for a 26-27% jump in assets and bringing more customers on board.