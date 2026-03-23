Bajaj Finance's AI is analyzing 20 million customer calls monthly

In just one quarter, AI-powered call centers processed 20.7 million calls, processed voice-to-text for 5.2 lakh customers, and produced about one lakh fresh loan offers from data that would've otherwise gone unnoticed. About ₹1,568 crore in loans came via AI-assisted calls (roughly 10% of the quarter's disbursals), and insights from call data generated an additional ₹325 crore in lending.

The company is expanding autonomous agents

The company isn't stopping here. Their AI has already made things faster, automating about 41% of document quality checks and boosting developer productivity by 25%.

Next up: analyzing up to 100 million calls a year and rolling out more bots and agents across multiple functions including sales, operations, HR, IT, risk and DMS.

The source article does not specify a deadline for deploying autonomous agents (no year given), nor does it state a target of "over 800" agents.