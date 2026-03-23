Bajaj Finance's AI is analyzing 20 million customer calls monthly
Bajaj Finance is using AI to listen in on over 20 million customer calls, turning those chats into loan offers.
This smart tech has already helped the company hand out around ₹1.9k crore in loans just by matching what people need with the right financial products.
In 1 quarter, AI processed over 20 million calls
In just one quarter, AI-powered call centers processed 20.7 million calls, processed voice-to-text for 5.2 lakh customers, and produced about one lakh fresh loan offers from data that would've otherwise gone unnoticed.
About ₹1,568 crore in loans came via AI-assisted calls (roughly 10% of the quarter's disbursals), and insights from call data generated an additional ₹325 crore in lending.
The company is expanding autonomous agents
The company isn't stopping here. Their AI has already made things faster, automating about 41% of document quality checks and boosting developer productivity by 25%.
Next up: analyzing up to 100 million calls a year and rolling out more bots and agents across multiple functions including sales, operations, HR, IT, risk and DMS.
The source article does not specify a deadline for deploying autonomous agents (no year given), nor does it state a target of "over 800" agents.