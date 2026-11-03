Bajaj Finserv FY27 Q2 profits up 22.9% and AUM ₹5.84L/cr
Business
Bajaj Finserv just posted a strong Q2 for FY27, with profits jumping 22.9% to ₹2,757 crore compared with last year.
The company's assets under management also shot up by 26%, now totaling ₹5.84 lakh crore, a clear sign that their growth streak is not slowing down.
Bajaj Finserv NII reaches ₹13,335 cr
Net interest income grew 23.6% this quarter, reaching ₹13,335 crore. Bajaj Finserv reported these gains.
If you are watching the finance space, this is one company that keeps delivering steady results.