Bajaj Finserv, ITC among firms announcing Q1 FY2027 results
Business
It's a busy Friday for the markets; major players like Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma, and ABB India are all set to announce their first-quarter FY2027 results.
Investors are watching closely since these updates will show how key sectors like finance, FMCG, cars, pharma, and electronics are performing.
Maruti shares climb, ITC shares dip
Ahead of the announcements, Maruti's shares climbed as investors seemed hopeful about its June quarter numbers.
Meanwhile, ITC's shares dipped with traders playing it safe.
With other companies like GAIL, IOCL, and Shree Cement also reporting today, these results could set the tone for what's next in the market.