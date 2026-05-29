Bajaj Finserv launches Finserv Intelligence to invest up to ₹2000cr

Finserv Intelligence partners with IIT Bombay

To boost its impact, Finserv Intelligence is teaming up with IIT Bombay on a joint research center focused on AI, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and reimagining retail experiences.

This move lines up with Niti Aayog's push for more private investment in R&D.

"With IIT Bombay, we are putting India's finest scientists and most ambitious founders at the center of solving problems that matter to a billion-plus Indians," said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv.