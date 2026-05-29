Bajaj Finserv launches Finserv Intelligence to invest up to ₹2000cr
Bajaj Finserv just launched Finserv Intelligence, a new division set to invest up to ₹2,000 crore in early-stage startups over the next five years.
They're especially interested in AI, fintech, cybersecurity, and consumer tech, plus they're looking to team up with founders to build new ventures together.
Finserv Intelligence partners with IIT Bombay
To boost its impact, Finserv Intelligence is teaming up with IIT Bombay on a joint research center focused on AI, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and reimagining retail experiences.
This move lines up with Niti Aayog's push for more private investment in R&D.
"With IIT Bombay, we are putting India's finest scientists and most ambitious founders at the center of solving problems that matter to a billion-plus Indians," said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv.