Bajaj Finserv, Pennant Technologies invest $4 million in Soket AI
Bajaj Finserv and Pennant Technologies just teamed up to invest $4 million in Soket AI, an Indian frontier AI research company developing indigenous large language models focused on mathematics, coding, and reasoning.
Each company pitched in $2 million.
Soket AI is supported by the government's IndiaAI Mission, and is working on foundation models for applications across financial services, cybersecurity, defense and other critical sectors.
EKA-1 26B model under Project EKA
Soket AI has rolled out EKA-1, a massive 26-billion-parameter model under Project EKA, with plans to scale up to trillions of parameters that can handle over 100 spoken and programming languages.
Bajaj Finance vice chairman and managing director Rajeev Jain shared that this partnership is set to make financial services smarter, more secure, and way more accessible for people across different languages, while keeping data safe.