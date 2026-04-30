Bajaj Finserv posts FY26 ₹1.51L/cr income, ₹1.50 per-share dividend

Bajaj Finserv completes Allianz buyout

This year, Bajaj Finserv took full ownership of its insurance businesses by buying out Allianz's stake, a major shift for the company.

Even with higher claims affecting margins, Bajaj General Insurance stayed among India's top private insurers, and Bajaj Life Insurance improved profits.

Plus, Bajaj Finance crossed 50 million loan bookings and Bajaj Finserv launched a new alternate-investments arm focused on early-stage equity and real estate—part of their push into digital platforms and long-term growth areas.