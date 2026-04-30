Bajaj Finserv posts FY26 ₹1.51L/cr income, ₹1.50 per-share dividend
Bajaj Finserv just hit a new high, reporting ₹1.51 lakh crore in total income for FY26.
Thanks to strong growth in lending and insurance, shareholders are also getting a bigger slice this time: the company announced a ₹1.50 per share dividend (₹240 crore total), compared to ₹160 crore last year.
Bajaj Finserv completes Allianz buyout
This year, Bajaj Finserv took full ownership of its insurance businesses by buying out Allianz's stake, a major shift for the company.
Even with higher claims affecting margins, Bajaj General Insurance stayed among India's top private insurers, and Bajaj Life Insurance improved profits.
Plus, Bajaj Finance crossed 50 million loan bookings and Bajaj Finserv launched a new alternate-investments arm focused on early-stage equity and real estate—part of their push into digital platforms and long-term growth areas.