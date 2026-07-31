Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹3,132cr
What's the story
Bajaj Finserv has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,132 crore for the first quarter of FY27. The figure marks a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 12% from ₹2,789 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also witnessed a significant growth of 19% YoY to ₹42,037 crore during this period.
Financial growth
Interest income jumps over 18% YoY
Bajaj Finserv's interest income also witnessed a major jump, rising over 18% YoY to ₹22,362 crore.
The company's shares surged by over 5% after the announcement of these impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY27.
The strong performance reflects Bajaj Finserv's robust business strategy and market position in the fiscal year 2026-27.
Subsidiary performance
Strong performance of subsidiaries
Bajaj Finance's total customer base grew by 51 lakh while new loans booked surged by 1.6 crore in Q1 FY27.
Meanwhile, Bajaj General Insurance recorded an 11% rise in gross written premium to ₹5,789 crore.
Excluding large tender-driven crop and government health business, growth stood at 10%.
These figures highlight the strong performance of Bajaj Finserv's subsidiaries during this period.
Business growth
Developments in emerging businesses
Bajaj Life Insurance recorded a whopping 87% growth in the value of new business, despite the non-availability of GST credit in the current quarter. Meanwhile, Bajaj Asset Management had assets under management of ₹31,444 crore as on June 30.