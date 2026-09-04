Bajaj Finserv setting up Pune campus to consolidate financial services
Bajaj Finserv is setting up a huge new campus in Pune, think 7.2 million square feet, with the city's tallest steel tower and what Bajaj Finserv describes as India's largest single-location financial services office.
The campus will bring Bajaj Finserv's diversified financial services businesses, including lending, deposits, payments, insurance and investments, under one roof for the first time.
Campus targets carbon neutrality by FY2032
The campus will run on AI and IoT to track energy use, water, air quality, and safety.
Bajaj Finserv is aiming for carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by FY2032 with renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, 80% water recycling, and zero-waste initiatives.
Expect plenty of green spaces too, like Miyawaki forests and Ayurvedic gardens, to boost employee well-being.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, calls it "Sustainability and inclusion are two sides of the same commitment to a better India."