Bajaj General Insurance appoints Deepak Reddy CEO designate January 2027
Business
Bajaj General Insurance has picked Deepak Reddy as its CEO designate from January 1, 2027.
He will officially take over as managing director and CEO from April 1, 2027, once the insurance regulator gives the green light.
This is all part of a planned leadership handover.
Deepak Reddy brings 30+ years' experience
Reddy brings over 30 years of experience in financial services and knows the Bajaj Group inside out, from being Bajaj Finserv's first Group Head of Human Resources to leading the Rural, Insurance, and Gold Loan businesses at Bajaj Finance.
The company is counting on his expertise to guide them into their next phase of growth and keep pushing for innovation in insurance.