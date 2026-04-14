Bajaj Group launches Bajaj Integrated Health Systems with ₹2,500cr investment
Business
Bajaj Group is stepping into healthcare with its new venture, Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS) and plans to invest up to ₹2,500 crore.
The goal is to build a pan-India network offering everything from hospitals, clinics, and home care.
The first BIHS facility will open in Pune by December 2026, with Mumbai next on the list.
BIHS focuses on outpatient accessibility
BIHS wants to make healthcare more accessible by focusing on outpatient services, so more people get treated at home or in clinics instead of hospitals.
This should help cut costs for patients.
Bajaj says they're putting patient outcomes ahead of profits, planning to hire 500 new staff this year and expand further as the project grows.