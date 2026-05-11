Bajaj Group marks 100 years, unveils global and tech goals

Bajaj Group aims 2Cr youth impact

Rajiv Bajaj pointed out that Bajaj Auto is now one of the world's top three two-wheeler makers, and their partnership with KTM.

On the finance side, Sanjiv Bajaj talked about using AI to make financial services more accessible across India.

Plus, through their "Bajaj Beyond" initiative, the group aims to boost livelihoods, education, and sustainability, hoping to positively impact over 2 crore young Indians in 5 years.