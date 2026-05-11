Bajaj Group marks 100 years, unveils global and tech goals
Bajaj Group just hit its 100-year milestone and marked the occasion by announcing some bold goals for the future.
The company is focusing on expanding globally, boosting tech innovation, and making a real difference in people's lives.
Leaders Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj shared how they're pushing international growth and using new technology to improve financial services.
Bajaj Group aims 2Cr youth impact
Rajiv Bajaj pointed out that Bajaj Auto is now one of the world's top three two-wheeler makers, and their partnership with KTM.
On the finance side, Sanjiv Bajaj talked about using AI to make financial services more accessible across India.
Plus, through their "Bajaj Beyond" initiative, the group aims to boost livelihoods, education, and sustainability, hoping to positively impact over 2 crore young Indians in 5 years.