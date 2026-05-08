Bajaj Life Insurance declares biggest-ever ₹1,939cr bonus 2025-26 fiscal year

Tarun Chugh cites investment strength, flexibility

According to Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh, this milestone highlights Bajaj Life Insurance's solid investment performance and its commitment to helping people reach long-term money goals.

If you have a participating plan like Ace or Flexi Income Goal, you can choose between cashing out your bonus or letting it grow at a declared rate for the 2025-26 fiscal year, so there's some flexibility built in too.