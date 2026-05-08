Bajaj Life Insurance declares biggest-ever ₹1,939cr bonus 2025-26 fiscal year
Bajaj Life Insurance just dropped its biggest-ever bonus, ₹1,939 crore, for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
That's a 5.8% jump from last year, and over 11.89 lakh policyholders with eligible traditional plans will see the benefit as of March 31, 2026.
The announcement also marks the company's 25th straight year of giving out annual bonuses.
Tarun Chugh cites investment strength, flexibility
According to Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh, this milestone highlights Bajaj Life Insurance's solid investment performance and its commitment to helping people reach long-term money goals.
If you have a participating plan like Ace or Flexi Income Goal, you can choose between cashing out your bonus or letting it grow at a declared rate for the 2025-26 fiscal year, so there's some flexibility built in too.