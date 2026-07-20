Bajaj Life opens Nifty 200 Value 30 ULIP subscriptions

This ULIP tracks the Nifty 200 Value 30 Index, which features 30 companies picked for their attractive valuations.

The idea is to help your money grow over the long term by investing in both large-cap and mid-cap firms.

As Srinivas Rao Ravuri, chief investment officer at Bajaj Life Insurance, puts it, the fund provides customers a transparent and rule-based approach to access a portfolio of value-oriented companies while combining investment exposure with the protection features of a ULIP, but remember, returns depend on market performance, so there's some risk involved.