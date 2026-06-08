Bajaj named Zee5 business head for India to lead content
Business
Zee5 just got a fresh boost: Tejkarran Singh Bajaj is stepping in as the new business head for India.
He'll be leading content, user engagement, partnerships, and revenue strategies to help Zee5 stand out in the crowded streaming scene.
This move is part of Zee's plan to ramp up its digital game and keep up with fierce competition.
Bajaj brings 20+ years OTT experience
With over 20 years in OTT, TV, and branded content (including top roles at Jio Studios, NDTV, Endemol India, and more), Bajaj brings serious experience.
He actually helped launch Zee5 and shaped its early content strategy, so his return feels like a homecoming.
Plus, Siju Prabhakaran will now drive Zee5's global expansion as ZEEL aims to reach more viewers worldwide.