Bajaj named Zee5 business head for India to lead content Business Jun 08, 2026

Zee5 just got a fresh boost: Tejkarran Singh Bajaj is stepping in as the new business head for India.

He'll be leading content, user engagement, partnerships, and revenue strategies to help Zee5 stand out in the crowded streaming scene.

This move is part of Zee's plan to ramp up its digital game and keep up with fierce competition.