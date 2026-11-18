Balaji Nuthalapadi says Equitas will seek universal license next year
Equitas Small Finance Bank is gearing up to apply for a universal banking license next year, according to interim CEO Balaji Nuthalapadi.
The move depends on appointing a permanent CEO and getting board approval, but Nuthalapadi says regulators see this as the next step for the bank.
P.N. Vasudevan resigns, Nuthalapadi targets deposits
Nuthalapadi, who stepped in as interim CEO after founder and former chief executive P.N. Vasudevan resigned over "a perceived conflict of interest," is focused on keeping growth steady and boosting current and savings account deposits.
With shares down 26% in three months, analysts say finding a new CEO is crucial.
Meanwhile, Equitas plans to open more branches and target corporate salary accounts to strengthen its position before going for the big license upgrade.