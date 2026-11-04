Ballistic Ventures aims to raise $490 million across 2 new funds
Business
Ballistic Ventures, started by former Kleiner Perkins partner Ted Schlein, is looking to raise $490 million across two new funds as AI shakes up the world of online security.
With threats getting smarter thanks to AI, the firm's move shows just how much investors are betting on new ways to keep data safe.
US cybersecurity startups pulled in $11.5B
Founded in late 2021, Ballistic has already backed companies like Talon Cyber Security and Pangea.
The surge in fundraising comes as US cybersecurity startups pulled in $11.5 billion last year.
By mid-2026, nearly three out of four deals are focused on AI.
It's clear: as hackers use smarter tech, the industry is racing to stay one step ahead.