Ban on Sir Ratan Tata Trust risks Tata Sons meeting

Tata Sons might have to pause its big annual meeting on August 18 because a regulatory ban is blocking the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from joining forces with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to nominate a representative.

Without this joint nominee, they can't meet the rule that says five shareholders must be present, so the meeting could get postponed, and even then, the same problem would remain.