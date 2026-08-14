Ban on Sir Ratan Tata Trust risks Tata Sons meeting
Tata Sons might have to pause its big annual meeting on August 18 because a regulatory ban is blocking the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from joining forces with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to nominate a representative.
Without this joint nominee, they can't meet the rule that says five shareholders must be present, so the meeting could get postponed, and even then, the same problem would remain.
Tata Sons approvals, SRTT ₹400cr frozen
If things don't get sorted, Tata Sons won't be able to approve its yearly finances, pay out dividends, or officially reappoint N Chandrasekaran as a director (which keeps him in charge until Feb 2027).
The regulatory ban also freezes SRTT's ₹400 crore in grants and affects its charity work.
SRTT is asking the public charities regulator for help to lift the ban, but for now, SRTT's activities are stuck navigating some tricky hurdles.