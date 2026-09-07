Bandhan Bank launches 1st credit card lineup with Mastercard
Bandhan Bank just dropped its first-ever credit card lineup with Mastercard, offering four options: Sparks, Ignite, Flare, and Lumina.
Whether you're into shopping deals or premium perks, there's something for everyone.
MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta described this move as "a milestone in the bank's evolution as a universal bank" and said that the portfolio was designed to serve customers "from Gen Z and emerging affluent consumers to seasoned travelers and premium lifestyle seekers."
Sparks Ignite Flare Lumina benefits overview
Sparks gives rewards on groceries and clothes; Ignite is all about travel perks like airport lounge access; Flare adds golf and dining benefits; and Lumina goes big with luxury extras like an Oberoi gift voucher and concierge support.
You can apply online or through branch-based applications (pretty straightforward if you want to level up your wallet).