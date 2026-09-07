Bandhan Bank launches 1st credit card lineup with Mastercard

Bandhan Bank just dropped its first-ever credit card lineup with Mastercard, offering four options: Sparks, Ignite, Flare, and Lumina.

Whether you're into shopping deals or premium perks, there's something for everyone.

MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta described this move as "a milestone in the bank's evolution as a universal bank" and said that the portfolio was designed to serve customers "from Gen Z and emerging affluent consumers to seasoned travelers and premium lifestyle seekers."