Bandhan Bank raises FD rate to 7.95% for senior citizens
Business
Bandhan Bank just bumped up its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, starting July 15, 2026.
If you're a senior citizen, you can now get up to 7.95% on FDs with a tenure of two years to less than three years, while everyone else gets 7.45%.
For deposits under five years, the rates are now 7.75% for seniors and 7.25% for others.
Bandhan Bank 6.5% savings for 5L-10L
The bank also offers 6.5% on savings account balances for balances above ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.
Booking an FD is easy (just use Bandhan's internet banking or mBandhan app), so you don't have to visit a branch to lock in these new rates.