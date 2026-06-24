Bandhan Bank revises FD rates June 24 seniors' top 7.95%

Tenure rates and paperless mBandhan access

For three years to less than five years FDs, seniors earn 7.75% and others get 7.25%.

One year to less than two years deposits offer 7.50% for seniors and 7.00% for others, while five- to 10-year FDs come in at 6.60% and 5.85%.

If you want to open or manage an FD, you can do it quickly through Bandhan's digital platforms like the mBandhan app. no paperwork needed.