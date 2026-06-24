Bandhan Bank revises FD rates June 24 seniors' top 7.95%
Business
Bandhan Bank just refreshed its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, starting June 24.
Seniors can now get up to 7.95% returns on FDs with tenure of two years to less than three years, while everyone else gets a maximum of 7.45%.
The bank says these new rates are meant to give all customers better options for their savings.
Tenure rates and paperless mBandhan access
For three years to less than five years FDs, seniors earn 7.75% and others get 7.25%.
One year to less than two years deposits offer 7.50% for seniors and 7.00% for others, while five- to 10-year FDs come in at 6.60% and 5.85%.
If you want to open or manage an FD, you can do it quickly through Bandhan's digital platforms like the mBandhan app. no paperwork needed.