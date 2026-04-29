Bandhan Bank shares hit 52-week high today: What's the reason?

Shares of Bandhan Bank surged by a whopping 12% today, hitting a 52-week high of ₹200.30. The spike in share price came after the bank announced its financial performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26). The private lender reported a net profit of ₹534.14 crore for the period, marking an impressive year-on-year growth of 68% from ₹317.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Financial growth Marginal growth in NII and total revenue Bandhan Bank also witnessed a marginal year-on-year growth in its net interest income (NII) for the March quarter. The NII rose by 1.4% to ₹2,795.6 crore from the previous year's figure. The bank's total revenue also saw a similar upward trend, increasing by 3.2% to reach ₹3,567 crore during this period under review.

Financial metrics Net interest margin declines, but asset quality improves Despite the growth in profit and revenue, Bandhan Bank's margins took a hit. The net interest margin (NIM) fell to 6.2% in Q4 FY26 from 6.7% in the same period last year. However, on a positive note, the bank's asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPAs easing to 3.27% from 3.33% in the previous quarter, and net NPAs declining slightly to 0.97%.

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