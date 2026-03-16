Bandhan Bank tumbles 12% on promoter's potential stake sale
Bandhan Bank's stock tumbled over 12% after its promoter, Bandhan Financial Services, said it was exploring options to sell part of its large stake, either to private equity investors or through an IPO.
This is mainly to comply with regulatory requirements to reduce the promoter stake to 26% by 2030.
Stake sale or IPO?
Bandhan Financial Services (the promoter) owns about 39.7% of the bank and is exploring exits for long-term investors GIC Ventures (16.7% stake in Bandhan Financial Services) and IFC (13.6%).
The board has appointed Jefferies to handle the process; no specific public deadline was reported, and if a private stake sale does not materialize the focus may shift to an IPO.
An IPO is also on the table; board members said a private-equity sale could potentially fetch a higher valuation and meet regulatory requirements to reduce the promoter stake to 26% by 2030.
Bank's financials for Q3FY26
As of December 2025, Bandhan Bank had ₹1.57 lakh crore in deposits (up 11% from December 2024).
Its Q3FY26 net profit was ₹206 crore — down sharply from the same period in 2024 (₹426 crore) but nearly double the previous quarter.
Net interest income dipped slightly year-on-year but improved compared to last quarter, with a healthy net interest margin of 5.9%.