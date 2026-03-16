Bandhan Bank tumbles 12% on promoter's potential stake sale

Stake sale or IPO?

Bandhan Financial Services (the promoter) owns about 39.7% of the bank and is exploring exits for long-term investors GIC Ventures (16.7% stake in Bandhan Financial Services) and IFC (13.6%).

The board has appointed Jefferies to handle the process; no specific public deadline was reported, and if a private stake sale does not materialize the focus may shift to an IPO.

An IPO is also on the table; board members said a private-equity sale could potentially fetch a higher valuation and meet regulatory requirements to reduce the promoter stake to 26% by 2030.