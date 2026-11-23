Instead of trading commodities directly, this fund gives you a slice of companies powering India's infrastructure and tech boom: think rising energy needs and more data centers.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, says infrastructure development, manufacturing, rising energy requirements, and the growth of artificial intelligence and data centers could support demand for commodities in the years ahead.

Since it is an index fund, returns will move with the market and come with typical equity risks.

It is a straightforward way for investors who already have a diversified core portfolio and are looking to add commodity-linked equity exposure to get exposure to commodity-linked equity.