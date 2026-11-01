Bangladesh forms wage board to address Dhaka garment worker protests
Business
Bangladesh just formed a new wage board to address garment worker protests happening around Dhaka.
The move comes as workers clash with police, who have used tear gas and sound grenades to break things up.
The board brings together government officials, workers, and factory owners to try to settle the pay dispute.
Garment workers demand over 30,000 taka
Many labor leaders say the new board is not enough, since rising prices are making it tough for workers to get by.
Right now, workers currently earn about 13,000 taka ($106) a month but are asking for more than double that, over 30,000 taka.
Kalpona Akhter of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity said, "This time we are demanding a bit more than 30,000 taka, considering inflation and the rising cost of living."