Bangladesh forms wage board to address Dhaka garment worker protests

Many labor leaders say the new board is not enough, since rising prices are making it tough for workers to get by.

Right now, workers currently earn about 13,000 taka ($106) a month but are asking for more than double that, over 30,000 taka.

Kalpona Akhter of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity said, "This time we are demanding a bit more than 30,000 taka, considering inflation and the rising cost of living."