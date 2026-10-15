Bangladesh seeks $4.5 billion IMF loan to stabilize economy
Bangladesh is hoping to secure a $4.5 billion loan from the IMF to help stabilize its economy, especially with global challenges like the West Asia conflict making things tougher.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury recently discussed the deal in Bangkok, and if all goes well, Bangladesh is seeking the funds in six parts from December 2026.
Bangladesh left $5.5 billion IMF program
This new request comes after Bangladesh left a previous $5.5 billion IMF program early, having received $3.8 billion before pulling out.
The country had tried raising money through capital markets but switched back to IMF support as growth slowed and import costs rose.
The government says it is ready to meet new conditions, like banking-sector issues and tax-to-GDP ratio concerns, with final details expected after an upcoming IMF visit.