Bangladesh unveils 9.38 trillion taka budget aiming to boost GDP

Bangladesh plans domestic and foreign borrowing

The plan is to collect 6.95 trillion taka in revenue, but there's still a gap, so borrowing (both at home and abroad) will help cover a projected deficit of 3.6% of GDP.

Moody's recently downgraded Bangladesh's credit rating over concerns like slower growth and political uncertainty.

Even though the economy crossed $500 billion in FY2025-26 with modest overall growth (4.14%), industrial growth lagged behind, pointing to weak investment and ongoing challenges that the new budget hopes to tackle head-on.