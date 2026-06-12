Bangladesh unveils 9.38 trillion taka budget aiming to boost GDP
Bangladesh just rolled out a massive 9.38 trillion taka ($77 billion) budget for 2026-27, aiming to boost GDP by 6.5% and bring inflation down to 7.5%.
It's the first full budget under the prime minister since the big political shift in 2024.
Development spending is getting a big bump, up 47%, as the government tries to kick-start growth.
Bangladesh plans domestic and foreign borrowing
The plan is to collect 6.95 trillion taka in revenue, but there's still a gap, so borrowing (both at home and abroad) will help cover a projected deficit of 3.6% of GDP.
Moody's recently downgraded Bangladesh's credit rating over concerns like slower growth and political uncertainty.
Even though the economy crossed $500 billion in FY2025-26 with modest overall growth (4.14%), industrial growth lagged behind, pointing to weak investment and ongoing challenges that the new budget hopes to tackle head-on.