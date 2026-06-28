Bank for International Settlements questions markets' AI expectations amid fragility

BIS warns AI borrowing threatens construction

BIS is also worried about AI companies taking on more debt, especially with private lenders jumping in.

If something goes wrong, it could hit not just tech firms but also industries like engineering and construction that depend on these projects.

Plus, with governments already stretched thin and inflation pressures rising, there's less room to handle a crisis if one pops up.

BIS basically says: keep an eye out so the economy stays steady as we ride this AI wave.