Bank for International Settlements questions markets' AI expectations amid fragility
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) just put out a heads-up about all the money pouring into artificial intelligence.
Their 2026 report says markets might be overestimating how much AI will actually deliver, even though it's saving companies serious time (think 20% to 50% faster on some tasks).
The catch? If everyone's confidence in AI drops or financial risks spike, things could get shaky fast.
BIS warns AI borrowing threatens construction
BIS is also worried about AI companies taking on more debt, especially with private lenders jumping in.
If something goes wrong, it could hit not just tech firms but also industries like engineering and construction that depend on these projects.
Plus, with governments already stretched thin and inflation pressures rising, there's less room to handle a crisis if one pops up.
BIS basically says: keep an eye out so the economy stays steady as we ride this AI wave.