Bank for International Settlements warns AI rise muddles inflation signals
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) just flagged that the fast rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is making it trickier for central banks to figure out what's really happening with inflation.
Because AI shakes up both how much people buy and how much companies can produce, the usual signals are getting mixed up, making it tough for experts to get a clear picture.
AI hype could create asset bubbles
Big spending on AI technology like data centers and chips is boosting the economy and stock markets right now, but it could also push prices up in the short term.
The BIS warns that countries that are major suppliers of AI components might see different inflation trends than others, and all this hype around AI could even create asset bubbles.
Basically, central banks need to be extra careful not to mistake short-term AI booms for real long-term growth when setting interest rates.