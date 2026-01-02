Bank frauds surge 30% to ₹21,515cr in H1 FY26: RBI

Bank frauds in India just hit a new high—RBI says the total value shot up by 30% to ₹21,515 crore in the first half of FY26, even though the number of cases actually dropped a lot. So, fewer scams but way more money lost.

Most losses from loan-related frauds A huge chunk of this year's bank fraud losses came from advances (basically, loans gone wrong), totaling ₹17,501 crore.

This jump is partly because some old cases got re-reported after a Supreme Court decision last year.

Card/internet scams and public banks' big share While most fraud cases involved cards or online banking, they made up a small share of the total money lost.

Public sector banks took the biggest hit—they accounted for over 70% of all losses.